UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,292,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 327,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $211,147.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,992. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.