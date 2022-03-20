UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,931 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAUR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $7,551,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 382,092 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $3,321,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $2,767,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $2,316,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

