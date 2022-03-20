UBS Group Lowers LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

