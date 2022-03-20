UBS Group Upgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QURE. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $17.96 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $834.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of uniQure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

