UBS Group Upgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QURE. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.
Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $17.96 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $834.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of uniQure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About uniQure (Get Rating)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
