Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.45

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.45 and traded as low as $30.31. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 2,444 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $140.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $31,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

