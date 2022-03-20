United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,662,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $538,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.35 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.