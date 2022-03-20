United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €39.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.28 ($47.55).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €30.21 ($33.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is €32.69 and its 200 day moving average is €33.62. United Internet has a 52-week low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 52-week high of €37.72 ($41.45).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

