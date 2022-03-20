United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.78. 6,202,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,019. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

