United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.United States Steel also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.96-3.00 EPS.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.10.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in United States Steel by 1,622.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 404,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

