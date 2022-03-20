Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPWK. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. 1,565,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,781. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

