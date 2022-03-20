Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) vs. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Critical Review

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Urban One alerts:

This table compares Urban One and Anghami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $441.46 million 0.63 $38.35 million $0.70 7.69 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Volatility & Risk

Urban One has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Urban One and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 8.69% 16.36% 3.13% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Urban One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Urban One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urban One beats Anghami on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban One (Get Rating)

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.