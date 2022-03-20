Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 165.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of USIO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Usio has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $93.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.67.
About Usio (Get Rating)
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Usio (USIO)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.