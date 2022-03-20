Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 165.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Usio alerts:

Shares of USIO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Usio has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $93.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Usio during the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 38.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio (Get Rating)

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.