UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

