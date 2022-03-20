Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,984. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

