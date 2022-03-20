Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Boosted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.92. The stock had a trading volume of 150,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,607. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.63 and its 200 day moving average is $251.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

