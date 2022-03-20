Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,452 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

