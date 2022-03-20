Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,698,000 after acquiring an additional 82,679 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 354,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $12,377,000.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. 2,214,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

