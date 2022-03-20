Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.