Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lifted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 178,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 186.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

