VAULT Market Capitalization Hits $642,649.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 43.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002802 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $642,649.00 and $5.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.45 or 0.06959473 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,822.42 or 0.99731718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041478 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT's total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,889 coins.

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

