VeChain Price Reaches $0.0501 on Major Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $272.57 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qredo (QRDO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007076 BTC.

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000089 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009879 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

