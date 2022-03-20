Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $218.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $208.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.13. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,121 shares of company stock worth $5,532,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

