Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) CFO David Joseph Fallon Acquires 13,000 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:VRT opened at $13.40 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,329 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $65,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

