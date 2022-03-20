Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.74. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 14,746 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $20,571,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after buying an additional 414,668 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

