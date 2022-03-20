Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $219.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.46 and its 200-day moving average is $216.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

