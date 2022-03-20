Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Visa by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,935,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $853,977,000 after buying an additional 391,882 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $219.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

