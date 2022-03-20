Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Down 2.6%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.80 and last traded at $103.80. Approximately 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 415,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.59.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $57,000.
Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.