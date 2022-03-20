Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Down 2.6%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.80 and last traded at $103.80. Approximately 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 415,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

