Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Releases Earnings Results

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

VTRU opened at $15.30 on Friday. Vitru has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Group LLC lifted its position in Vitru by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vitru during the third quarter worth about $69,694,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vitru by 16.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vitru during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

