Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Argus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $213.30. 2,735,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

