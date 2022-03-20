Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $4,900,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 51.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 218,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $57.81. 1,922,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

