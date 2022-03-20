Vivid Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 5.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,346.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 52,981 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,551 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

