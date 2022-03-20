Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,744 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $108.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

