Vivid Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.18. 1,381,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,965. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $79.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.81%.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

