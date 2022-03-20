VNT Chain (VNT) Reaches Market Cap of $511,248.54

VNT Chain (VNT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $511,248.54 and approximately $73,876.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

