Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.09.

WMT stock opened at $145.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 53,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

