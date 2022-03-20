Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $158.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

