Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,067.33

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,067.33 ($13.88) and traded as low as GBX 826.25 ($10.74). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 826.25 ($10.74), with a volume of 13,547 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 900.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The company has a market cap of £143.46 million and a PE ratio of 43.72.
Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)
See Also
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.