Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $308.81 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $250.03 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.45.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after buying an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after buying an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

