Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target to $21.00

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). On average, analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

