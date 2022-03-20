Wells Fargo & Company Raises Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $154.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.25.

PKG stock opened at $156.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,196,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

