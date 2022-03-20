Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Lifted to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,000 ($52.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

