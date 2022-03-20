Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 11,004 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 751.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $41.86 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,690.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

