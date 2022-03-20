Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,121 shares of company stock worth $5,532,992 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

