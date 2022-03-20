Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,237 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE:SONY opened at $106.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.