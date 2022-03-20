Whittier Trust Co. Has $508,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after buying an additional 133,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $63.23 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

