Whittier Trust Co. Has $603,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.38.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.