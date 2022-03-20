Whittier Trust Co. Has $918,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after buying an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,587 shares of company stock worth $12,040,137. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $318.38 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.18. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.