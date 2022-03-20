Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Shares of STX opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

