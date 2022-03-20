Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 153.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in OneMain by 119.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMF opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

