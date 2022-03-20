Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 219,980 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,035.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 147,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 140,379 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,089,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $102.70 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

